ISRO prepares for 2nd Chandrayaan mission to moon

Bengaluru: India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is in its final stages of integration and will be launched in the first quarter of 2018, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman, A S Kiran Kumar.

“Integration of the orbiter, rower and other tests pertaining to the project are being taken up at the ISRO Satellite Center and will be completed soon,” Kumar said, “Chandrayaan-2 will be in orbit soon.”

Apart from Chandrayaan-2, ISRO will launch 28 commercial satellites for its customers along with another satellite from the CartoSat-2 series satellites in the second half of December.

Responding to a question on the failure of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLv) – C39, he said that scientists have been able to narrow in on the exact cause of the problem.

During the recent launch of PSLV-C39, the topmost nose cone of the rocket carrying one of the satellites of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System did not separate, resulting in a loss of around Rs 300 crore to the space organisation.

“There was a bellow in the system, which did not allow pressure to develop and sheared the nose cone. It was a combination of several factors and was a rare case when everything went wrong,” he said.

The problem did not arise from design flaws as C39 has performed well in 60 launches over the years.

“We are trying to make the launch vehicle more robust now,” he said.