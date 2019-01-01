ISRO launches Samwad outreach programme for students

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the new year day on Tuesday launched a new platform named “Samwad with Students” (SwS) as part of the enhanced outreach programme.

Through the SwS initiative, ISRO aims to constantly engage youngsters across India to capture their scientific temperament. The initiative aims to inspire students cutting across schools and colleges.

The first SwS event saw 40 wards and 10 teachers from select schools interact with ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan at the Anthariksh Bhavan.

During the three-hour stay at ISRO HQ, the students were first briefed about Indian space programme and their benefits to the common man.

In his opening remarks Dr Sivan said the SwS aims at drawing inspiration and motivation from young India. “All of you with your boundless energy and endless curiosity are going to be my biggest source of inspiration and motivation. With so many challenging on hand this year, I thought it is important to seek the well wishes of students who are the future of this country,” Dr Sivan said.

The Q&A session that followed saw Dr Sivan engaging students on a series of topics ranging from rockets, satellites, Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan and various space applications.

“I was very shy when I was young. And, as far as college and career goes, I was always denied my first choice. After high school, I wanted to study Engineering but ended up studying B.Sc Mathematics. Later, I got into Engineering and wanted to join ISAC (now URSC) Bengaluru, instead joined VSSC at Thiruvananthapuram. At VSSC, I wanted to join the Aerodynamics group, but was part of PSLV project instead,” Dr Sivan said:

To another query from a 10th Standard student, – How scientists cope up with failures, Dr Sivan said the biggest lessons in life are often derived when the plans go astray. “Space missions are very complex in nature and totally different from terrestrial systems. They have to work in extreme environments more often. Our forefathers have shown us path to take failures in our stride and take on the challenges with a positive mindset,” he said.