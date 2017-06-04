ISRO to launch heaviest rocket on Monday

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
ISRO

New Delhi: The heavy-lift GSLV Mark III rocket, slated to be launched by space agency ISRO on Monday, would open up opportunities for India to launch 4-ton class of satellites of foreign countries.

More significantly, the rocket also has the potential to carry a ten-tonne capsule for a manned mission to space.

GSLV-Mk III is capable launching four ton class of satellites to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The GSLV rocket is the first developmental flight, carrying 3,136kg GSAT-19 satellite to a GTO.

GSAT-19 satellite with a lift-off mass of 3136 kg is the communication satellite of India, configured around the ISRO’s standard I-3K bus.

GSAT-19 carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders. Besides, it carries a Geostationary Radiation Spectrometer (GRASP) payload to monitor and study the nature of charged particles and the influence of space radiation on satellites and their electronic components.

GSAT-19 also features certain advanced spacecraft technologies including miniaturised heat pipe, fibre optic gyro, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometer, Ku-band TTC transponder, as well an indigenous Lithium-ion Battery.

The first suborbital test flight of GSLV Mk III was successfully conducted on December 18, 2014.

