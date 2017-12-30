Headlines

ISRO to launch 31 satellites on Jan 10

New Delhi: ISRO announced that it would launch 31 satellites; including India’s Cartosat-2 series earth observation spacecraft, in a single mission onboard its PSLV on January 10 from its spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

The first space mission in 2018 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C40) comes four months after a similar rocket failed to deliver the country’s eighth navigation satellite in the earth’s lower orbit on August 31.

The mission’s payload will also include one each nano and microsatellite from India, besides Cartosat-2.

The mission would be a combination of 28 nanosatellites from foreign countries, including Finland and the US, one micro and nanosatellite from India along with one Cartosat satellite, sources said.

