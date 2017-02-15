ISRO creates World record by successfully launching 104 Satellites

Sriharikota: India’s space agency ISRO launched a record 104 satellites by Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in a single rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

India has become the first country to successfully carry so many satellites in a single mission.

PSLV-C37 carrying the 104 satellites lifted off from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9.28am. It was PSLV’s 39th flight.

After Seventeen minutes, the rocket started placing the satellites into orbit, one by one with a time frame of about 11 minutes.

Out of the total 104 satellites, 101 satellites belonged to six foreign countries. They included 96 from the US and one each from Israel, the UAE, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists for successful launch, saying “this remarkable feat has made India proud”.

Russian Space Agency held a record of launching 37 satellites in one go during its mission in June 2014. India previously launched 23 satellites in a single mission in June 2015.