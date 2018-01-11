ISRO begins countdown to launch 31 satellites

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began a 28-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C40/Cartosat2 Series satellite mission at 5.29am on Thursday, according to the latest update on ISRO’s website.

The countdown started after the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) gave the clearance on Wednesday.

ISRO will launch its 100th satellite along with 30 others onboard a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in a single mission on Friday from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

On its 42nd mission, the ISRO’s new and refurbished PSLV – C40 will lift off with 31 satellites of which the weather observant ‘Cartosat 2’ series satellite is the heaviest, weighing 710 kg.

The co-passenger satellites comprise one Microsatellite and one Nanosatellite from India as well as 3 Microsatellites and 25 Nanosatellites from six countries, namely, Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, UK and USA. The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried onboard PSLV-C40 is about 1323 kg.