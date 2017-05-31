Israeli zebra dies in Nandankanan zoo

Bhubaneswar: A male zebra, which had brought in to the Nandankanan zoo here from Israel under a gift programme, died on Tuesday. The zebra had joined the zoo in 2015 and its death leaves Nandankanan with only one male zebra.

In 2016, the zebra had fallen ill and took 15-20 days to recover.

Divisional forest officer, Nandankanan, Jayant Das said: “A post-mortem of the zebra by a team of experts from OUAT’s veterinary college revealed that the sudden death was caused by internal hemorrhage. The internal hemorrhage triggered a blood mass that led to congestion in several of its organs.”

Two female zebras had died during October last year and earlier in April.

“The animal had suddenly stopped eating a few days ago and was undergoing treatment for the past two days. It died around 12noon today,” said Das.

On May 20, a female hippopotamus of the Zoo had died after infighting.

In the last one year, about 60 animals of the zoo have died, many of them being scheduled species.