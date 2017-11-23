Israeli Prime Minister to begin 4-day India trip on January 14

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be on a four-day visit to India starting January 14, sources said.

Netanyahu would be only the second Israeli Prime Minister to visit India since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.

Netanyahu’s visit next year would be happening almost 15 years after the first visit by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to New Delhi in 2003.

The Israeli Prime Minister would be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on his arrival on January 14.

Netanyahu would then be holding most of his official meetings in New Delhi on January 15 and 16.

The Israeli leader would also be going to Mumbai on January 17 where he would be visiting the Jewish Chabad House, a site of 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, sources said.

He would head back to Israel on January 18. There could also be a possible stopover in Agra during the visit.