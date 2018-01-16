Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Wife Sara Visit Taj Mahal

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with his wife Sara on Tuesday visited the 17th-century Mughal monument Taj Mahal.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kheria Airport. He was accorded a traditional welcome by Braj folk artists on his arrival at the airport, the chief minister’s office said on Twitter.

Grand traditional welcome of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu by Braj folk artists on his arrival at Agra Airport, Uttar Pradesh.

The dignitaries spent some time at Hotel Amar Vilas before leaving for the monument in golf carts.

In view of the Israeli prime minister’s visit, the Taj Mahal remained closed for over two hours for tourists, as per reports.

The route from the Kheria Airport to the Taj Mahal was sealed and extra security arrangements were made.

Notably, Prime Minister Netanyahu arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit.