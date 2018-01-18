Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu pays tribute to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims

Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket.

Netanyahu later visited the nearby Nariman House, renamed as Chabad House, where he met 11-year-old Israeli boy Moshe Holtzberg.

The Chabad House was one of the targeted sites of the brutal 26/11, 2008 Mumbai terror strikes in which the toddler Moshe’s young parents were gunned down.

Moshe came to Mumbai on Tuesday, after nine years ago in the terror attack.

