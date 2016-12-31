PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Israel warns on travel to India over terrorist threat to tourist targets

Jerusalem: Israel’s anti terrorism directorate on Friday issued a travel warning for Western tourists in India, citing an immediate threat of attack on tourist targets during New Year celebrations, particularly in south-west part of India.

Israel’s anti-terrorism directorate said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office said that the south west part of India which covers popular holiday destinations like Goa, Pune, Mumbai and Cochin are particularly at risk.

The statement further recommended that tourists avoid participation in beach and New Year parties at popular tourist spots.

Notably, an estimated 20,000 former Israeli soldiers travel to India every year.

