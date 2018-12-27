ISIS module:10 arrested persons sent to 12-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday has sent 10 arrested persons suspected of involved in ISIS module to police custody for 12 days, officials said.

The Vacation Judge Ajay Pandey allowed their police custody till January 8.

They were arrested on the suspicion that they are part of a ISIS module.

Reports said the members of the ISIS module “Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam” were presented in the court amid tight security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had demanded their custody for 15 days.

The Judge also allowed the family members of six of the accused to meet them in the court.

However, one of the family members was denied the facility as he was not having his identity proof.