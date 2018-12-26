ISIS module: Serial blasts planned, VVIPs targeted

New Delhi: NIA Inspector-General Alok Mittal has revealed the newly-traced Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ had planned serial blasts and conspired to target crowded localities and political personalities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches across 17 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They arrested 10 people in this connection.

Raids are continuing and more arrests are likely, said the NIA chief.

He said a country-made rocket launcher, explosives, 100 mobiles, 135 SIM cards were recovered during the raids on Wednesday.

Mittal told reporters that searches were conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur locality and UP’s Lucknow, Amroha, and Hapur districts.

Mittal said the ISIS-inspired terror module was in touch with a foreign mastermind.