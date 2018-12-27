ISIS module: 10 arrested persons produced before Delhi court

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has produced 10 arrested persons before Delhi court on Thursday.

They were arrested on suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group.

Reports said they were planning suicide attacks and serial bomb blasts in the national capital Delhi and other parts of north India.

It has also come to light during investigation that the module was trying to target political personalities of the country.

All the ten persons were produced before the court amidst tight security. Their faces were covered. They were produced before additional Sessions Judge Ajay Pandey who ordered in-camera proceedings in the case.

NIA has sought 15-day custodial interrogation of the 10 accused who were arrested from various parts of the national capital and Uttar Pradesh.