ISIS killed two Chinese teachers in Pak

Cairo: ISIS has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province last month, sources said.
China’s foreign ministry said it was “gravely concerned” about the report and working to verify the information.
Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped the Chinese teachers in the provincial capital, Quetta, on May 24. The kidnapping was a rare security incident involving Chinese nationals in Pakistan, where Beijing has pledged $57 billion for its “Belt and Road” plan.
China’s ambassador to Pakistan and other officials have often urged Islamabad to improve security, especially in Balochistan, where China is building a new port and funding roads to link its western regions with the Arabian Sea.
China has also expressed concern about militants in Pakistan linking up with what China views as separatists in the far western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where hundreds have been killed in violence in recent years.