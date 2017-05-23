ISIS claims responsibility for Ariana Grande’s Manchester Concert blast killing 22

Manchester: Terrorist group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack at UK’s Manchester Arena on Monday night.

The terror group said that the blast was carried out with an explosive device planted at American pop singer Ariana Grande’s concert.

According to police the suicide bomber died in the incident.

At least 22 people, including children, were killed and 59 were severely injured when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of the concert around 10.30 pm local time on Monday.