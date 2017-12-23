Ishan Kumar Patro new VC of Ravenshaw University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr SC Jamir on Saturday appointed Professor Ishan Kumar Patro as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. He will replace Prof Prakash Chandra Sarangi.

Patro is currently working as professor in School of Studies in Neuroscience/Zoology department of Jiwaji University in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh.

I am very fortunate that I have been appointed as the VC of Odisha’s oldest institute. I will try level best to take the premier institution a step ahead, said Prof. Ishan Kumar in his reaction after being appointed as the VC.