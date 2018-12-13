Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding, a star-studded affair

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to industrialist Ajay Piramal’s son Anand Piramal on Wednesday evening. The pictures of the star-studded affair are out.

The grand wedding at the Ambani’s 27-storeyed home ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai was attended by some of the biggest faces from politics, Bollywood, sports, and business.

The couple’s wedding outfits were colour-coordinated. While Isha chose a golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, the groom wore a beige sherwani.

Amitabh Bachchan and his entire clan including daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta, wife Jaya, son Abhishek and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Nanda attended the function.

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif and Karisma, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Aamir Khan accompanied with Kiran, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja with dad Anil, Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney and kid sister Khushi, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani were the part of the film fraternity who attended the wedding.

Newly-wed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted in the grand wedding.

Among others, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharad Pawar, Rajnath Singh, Mamata Banerjee, Maneka Gandhi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Rajinikanth, HD Deve Gowda, Vijay Rupani, Suresh Prabhu and P Chidambaram were present at the event.

During the pre-wedding celebrations held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur since last week, guests were treated to dazzling performances from the likes of American pop sensation Beyonce Knowles, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.