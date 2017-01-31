ISB secures 27th position in FT B-school Global Rankings

New Delhi: Indian School of Business, Hyderabad leads the pack of best B-schools from India to notch a rank in top 30 institutes in the world along with IIM Ahmedabad in the latest rankings by the Financial Times.

While ISB leads the institutes from India at 27th rank, IIM(A) has been placed at 29th position five places lower than the last year. For the first time IIM Kolkata has secured a position in the FT Global Ranking at 95th position.

The top spot was claimed by INSEAD institute from France/Singapore while the rest of the top five positions was secured by Stanford Business School, Pennsylvania University, Harvard Business School and University of Cambridge: Judge.

The ranking is based on surveys of the B-schools and their graduates of 2013. MBAs are accessed as per career development of alumni, Idea generation and diversity of students in the school.