Irrigation, road projects of Rs 1,847 crore get nod

Bhubaneswar: A meeting of the State Level Project Monitoring Committee on externally aided projects was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi here on Tuesday.

A project proposal for strengthening and renovation of 26 irrigation projects estimated at a cost of around Rs 1,150 crore was presented by Principal Secretary Water Resources Pradeep Kumar Jena. Similarly, a proposal for 320 road projects in 179 blocks stretching over 1,147 km was presented by Principal Secretary Rural Development Bishnupada Sethi. The road project was estimated at around Rs 697 crore.

The committee in principle gave a positive signal for taking up these projects under EAP. Chief Secretary Padhi directed the departments to prepare detail project proposal.