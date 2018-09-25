Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob-No Bed of Roses in Oscar race

Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan-starrer Doob-No Bed of Roses, which was once banned in Bangladesh, has entered the Oscar race as the country’s official entry for the Academy Awards 2019.

The Bangladesh Oscar Committee chose Doob-No Bed of Roses as the entry for the best foreign language film category.

Doob-No Bed of Roses is a 2017 Bangladesh-India co-production drama film written and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. It stars Irrfan Khan, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra in the lead roles.

It was produced by Abdul Aziz, Himanshu Dhanuka and Irrfan Khan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Eskay Movies along with Irrfan Khan Films.

The film is based on a story that builds up around the members of two families discovering the finer fabric of love when the headman of a family dies.

Doob had its world premiere at the Shanghai International Film Festival on June 25, 2017. After months of waiting for clearance, the film was finally announced to be released on 27 October 2017 in Bangladesh and India.

Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment in London after he was diagnosed with cancer. He is always been appreciated for his diverse roles. The actor has given many hit films such as Madaari, Pan Singh Tomar, Piku and Blackmail.