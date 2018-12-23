Iron rod-laden truck rams into another truck, one killed

Bhadrak: One person was killed in a road mishap after an iron rod-laden truck rammed into another truck on NH-17 in Bhadrak district late last night.

The deceased, Sunaram Munda of Kaharapokhari was the helper of the ill-fated iron rod-laden truck.

As per sources, the iron rod-laden truck was en route to Bhadrak from Rourkela when it hit the chip-laden truck, which was stationary on the Highway.

Sources added that the impact of the accident was so intense that the vehicle was badly damaged. Sunaram died on the spot due to the mishap.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.