Irom Sharmila to marry her British partner in July

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Irom Sharmila

Imphal: Rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu will marry her long-time British partner Desmond Coutinho in July.

“We have not fixed the date of our marriage yet, but are planning it sometime in July-end in Tamil Nadu,” Sharmila said.

Sharmila had formed a political party called the People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) after ending her epic 16-year-long fast against the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) on August 9, 2016.

She contested state elections and took on former chief minister and Congress heavyweight Okram Ibobi Singh from Thoubal, but managed to win only 90 votes.

Desmond’s family originated from Goa, he was born in Tanzania before they became British citizens.

