IRCTC new app to enable faster booking of tickets

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited will soon launch a new ticketing app that will have several features added on the existing one for faster booking of tickets.

Equipped with latest technology, existing IRCTC Connect will now become IRCTC Rail Connect to facilitate booking of train tickets in a faster and easier way, a senior Railway Ministry official said.

The new ticketing app will be based on e-ticketing system. It will be synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

In new application travellers will continue to be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts.

