IRCTC launches new app for faster booking of train tickets

New Delhi: In a bid to promote ease of ticketing through digital transactions, on Tuesday Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu released the new passenger mobile application named ‘IRCTC Rail Connect app’.

Equipped with latest technology, the new app also makes possible booking of tatkal ticket, ladies quota, premium tatkal quota booking and current reservation.

The new Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) ticketing app is based on e-ticketing system. It has synchronised with the ticketing website also, which is missing in the current system.

In new application travellers will be able to search and book train tickets, check their existing reservations or cancel them, and get upcoming journey alerts in the new application.