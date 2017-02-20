State at Large

Irate locals set police station on fire

Pragativadi News Service
Bargarh: Reacting to police inaction, irate locals set Melchhamunda police station  on fire here on Sunday after decomposed body of a child found who was missing for the last 10 days. The locals also burnt a Bolero kept on the premises of police station.

People reacted after police allegedly failed to find out a missing child of Bargarh businessman Mohanlal Jael after 10 days. As per reports, Piyush, son of businessman Mohanlal Jalel, went missing since February 8. Despite an FIR filed with Melchhamunda police station by family, police had failed to ascertain the whereabouts of the child. The police even failed to trace the whereabouts after forming a 4 member team to investigate the case.

The family and villagers got furious after decomposed body of Piyush was found on Sunday near a village under Bijepur police limit.

Alleging negligence by police to find out the missing child, people from 10 villages gheraoed the Melchhamunda police station, pelted stone and ransacked it. The irate locals alleged that police negligence led to death of the missing child.

