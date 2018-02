Tehran: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani will visit India this week for three days, as per reports on Monday.

He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, reports said.

India and Iran have collaborated on key projects, most notably the Chabahar port in southeastern Iran that was inaugurated in December.

India has been a key purchaser of Iranian oil and gas and maintained trade ties even as international sanctions were imposed on Iran over its nuclear programme between 2012 and 2016.