Iranian woman issue : Odisha submits reports to Foreign Ministry

New Delhi: Odisha submitted the report on Iranian woman Narges K Astari case to the Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj twitted it saying that she had received report from the state.

I have received the report from Government of Odisha. The trial court has convicted Narges K Ashtari to one year imprisonment /1 https://t.co/3BltjKWiYP — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 31, 2016

Earlier, Sushma had sought the report from Odisha government about the Iranian origin British charity worker who has been charged of a death of a tribal child due to her negligence.

She was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs three lakh by Sub Divisional Court of Rayagada on December 6 this year.

The decision has been challenged by the Iranian and British government who have sought direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into the case. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif recently said that Iran will use all its capacity to secure her release.

The development came after social activists sought PM’s help to see out the lady who has dedicated her life to serve orphaned and abandoned children.

After the complaint Sushma had sought the details of the case.

Notably, Narges who ran an orphanage Prison foundation in Rayagada took the kids of the NGO on a picnic trip on November 11, 2014 to Mankadjhola hanging bridge near the town. The spot where they chose to make up was a dangerous place but in spite of that Narges allegedly allowed small kids, including the blind ones to take a bath. During bath five kids including a blind girl were washed away while four of them were rescued by localites one of them a five year old, daughter of Peter Jilakara, the warden of the hostel could not be found. She was supposed to be dead.