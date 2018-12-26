Iranian President presents budget to counter US sanctions

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has presented a budget that would counter ‘cruel’ US sanctions.

President Rouhani presented Iran’s first annual budget since the return of US sanctions. He said the budget was adjusted to combat US measures.

In the budget a 20 percent increase in public sector wages was announced. It is done in order to repulse the economic challenges faced by the Islamic republic in view of the sanctions imposed by the US, Rouhani said.

Reports said Rouhani in a televised speech outlined the widespread protests that hit the country almost exactly a year ago triggered by anger over economic and political uneasiness.

He said the motif behind the US sanctions is to is to bring the powerful Islamic republic of Iran to its knees. But, the tactics of the US will be defeated, he added.