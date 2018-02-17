Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today on the last day of his 3-day tour to the country.

Iranian President’s visit to India comes a month after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. The Iranian President’s first stop was Hyderabad where he visited the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tomb.

This is his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after becoming Iran’s President in 2013. Addressing people at the Makkah Masjid after offering Friday prayers, he talked about “unity against western powers” and praised India for “peaceful coexistence” of people of different religions. “If Islam is presented before the world in true sense, then the whole world will love this religion.