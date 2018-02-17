Headlines

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet PM Modi today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hassan Rouhani

New Delhi: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today on the last day of his 3-day tour to the country.

Iranian President’s visit to India comes a month after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit. The Iranian President’s first stop was Hyderabad where he visited the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tomb.

This is his second visit to Hyderabad and the first after becoming Iran’s President in 2013. Addressing people at the Makkah Masjid after offering Friday prayers, he talked about “unity against western powers” and praised India for “peaceful coexistence” of people of different religions. “If Islam is presented before the world in true sense, then the whole world will love this religion.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.9K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
wife kills husband wife kills husband
1.1K
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
sex racket sex racket
839
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Angul, two held
To Top