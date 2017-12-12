International

Iran earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Kerman province

Pragativadi News Service
Tehran: Iran’s state TV said that a magnitude 6.2 earthquake has jolted the country’s southern province of Kerman.

The report says the tremor rocked the village of Hajdak, about 700 kilometers, or 400 miles, south of Tehran on Tuesday. It says the quake’s depth was 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s magnitude was 5.9.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

 

