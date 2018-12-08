Iran calls US sanctions as economic terrorism

Tehran: The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has termed US sanctions as ‘economic terrorism’.

Rouhani said America’s unjust and illegal sanctions are against the honourable nation of Iran. It has targeted our nation and it is a clear act of terrorism.

The Iranian President was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation. The conference was attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

Rouhani said economic terrorism is meant to create panic in the economy of a country. This is also a weapon to spread fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country, he added.