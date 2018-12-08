Iran calls US sanctions as economic terrorism

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks with media in a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Heinz Fischer after their meeting at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015. Iran's president said on Tuesday that his country is ready to hold talks with the United States and Saudi Arabia on ways to resolve Syria's civil war, providing such negotiations can secure peace and democracy in conflict-torn Syria. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Tehran: The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has termed US sanctions as ‘economic terrorism’.

Rouhani said America’s unjust and illegal sanctions are against the honourable nation of Iran. It has targeted our nation and it is a clear act of terrorism.

The Iranian President was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation. The conference was attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

Rouhani said economic terrorism is meant to create panic in the economy of a country. This is also a weapon to spread fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country, he added.

 

