IPS officer caught cheating in UPSC exam, wife arrested

Chennai: Police on Monday arrested a Tamil Nadu-cadre trainee IPS officer after Intelligence Bureau officers caught him cheating in the Union Public Service Commission (Main) Examination at a test centre in Egmore, Chennai.
According to reports, Safeer Karim, an assistant superintendent of police in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, was allegedly found to have used electronic devices to communicate with his wife during the examination on Monday.
“Karim’s wife, Joicy Joy, dictated the answers to him from Hyderabad,” an investigating officer said.
Karim, from Aluva, Kerala, who ranked 112 in a second attempt at the UPSC exams in 2015 after falling short in the interview the previous year, is an electronics engineer and proprietor of Karim’s IAS, which trains civil service candidates and has branches in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
The government could cancel Karim’s appointment to the police if the police probe confirmed the allegation that he had cheated in the examination on Monday, as per sources.