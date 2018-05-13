IPL betting racket busted in Rourkela, three held

Rourkela: In yet another case of betting, Odisha Police busted another Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match betting racket on Saturday in Steel City Rourkela.

Police arrested three persons in this connection while nine others in the racket managed to flee from the spot during the raid.

Police also seized Rs 10 lakh, three laptops, 33 mobile phones and electronic gadgets used for betting from the spot during the raid at Narla area.

The accused have been identified as Musad Alam, Md. Parvez and Uttam Shah.