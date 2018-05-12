IPL betting racket busted in Rourkela, 7 held

Rourkela: Yet another IPL betting racket was busted in Rourkela steel plant area by Sundergarh police on Friday night. At least seven persons were arrested from the spot during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Steel City Police raided in steel plant area last night and busted an Indian Premium League (IPL) betting racket.

The raid was conducted following the directive of Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP). Seven people were arrested from the spot. The cops also seized 40 mobile phones from the possession of the arrested persons.

The accused will be forwarded to the court today, informed police.