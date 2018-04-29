IPL betting racket busted in Odisha, 6 held

Sambalpur: Sambalpur police busted an IPL match betting racket last night and arrested at least six persons in this connection with seizure of cash and mobile phones from their possession.

“Police seized Rs 67,000 in cash and at least 10 mobile phones from the possession of the arrested bookies which were being used to make deals during the betting,” said Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora.

The arrested bookies have been identified as Randeep Agarwal, Saroj Hota, Rajesh Agarwal, Sudarshan Mishra, Tapan Kherual and Akash Agarwal.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team led by the SP raided a house located near Sindurapank Petrol Pump under Sadar tehsil in the district at around 8.30 pm yesterday.

During the raid the accused were found busy in betting for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match. They were immediately taken into custody.

Though the interrogation is underway, police suspect involvement of a Chhattisgarh bookie behind the racket and are trying to trace him.