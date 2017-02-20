Headlines

IPL auction on: Ben Stokes sold for Rs 14.5 crore; Afghan players make history

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IPL auction

Bangalore: The players auction for IPL 2017 is underway at Bangalore. In the session before lunch already some surprise picks have grabbed eyeballs while many major players remain unsold so far.

English players who have mostly been reluctant to feature in IPL, unlike Flintoff and Kevin Pietersen, are on the bid list this time and all rounder Ben Stokes has even become the costliest in the first session of the auction being bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants while compatriot Tymal Mills was sold for Rs 12 crore by Bangalore franchise.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan cricketers have found buyers for the first time with Mohamamd Nabi sold for Rs 30 lakh while 18 year old leg spinner Rashid Khan got sold for Rs 4 crore and both were picked by SunRisers Hyderabad.

So far, big names like Cheteswar Pujara, Imran Tahir, RP Singh, Ishant Sharma, Brad Hogg, Manoj Tiwary remain unsold.

