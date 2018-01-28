IPL auction 2018: Chris Gayle finally sold to Kings XI Punjab

New Delhi: After breath-taking bidding for Indian players on Day 1 of the IPL Auction 2018, the action began on the second day with two Indians being sold for a joint sum of almost 6 crores in just the first ten minutes.
In one of the biggest surprises of the day so far, Rajasthan Royals take Krishnappa Gowtham for Rs 6.2 crores, whose base price was just 20 lakhs. A short while later, they also bought the most expensive Indian player this year so far in Jaydev Unadkat for Rs 11.5 crores.
Chris Gayle was finally sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore. Martin Guptill, Varun Aaron, Baba Aparajith and Vikas Tokas yet sold.
Fierce bidding ensues for Andrew Tye and he is finally sold to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crores.