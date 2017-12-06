IPL 2018: MS Dhoni cleared for Chennai Super Kings return

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council today cleared the decks for M S Dhoni’s return to Chennai Super Kings, which will make a comeback to the league in the 2018 edition after serving a two-year suspension.
This decision was taken during the IPL Governing Council’s meeting with the all-powerful Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi today. In the meeting, the contentious players’ retention policy was discussed, and came to the conclusion
The Council allowed CSK and Rajasthan Royals, which was also banned for alleged spot-fixing and betting, to retain the players which were on their 2015 roster. Dhoni had played for the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in the last two editions.
An IPL franchise is eligible to secure up to five players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction).
– A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises
– If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM
It’s also concluded that the player pool available for CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for retention/RTM will be the players’ who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) squads in IPL 2017.
And out of the five players, three should be Indians. If a franchise opts not to retain any player, then, it will get three matching cards at the auction.
The meeting was chaired by IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla.