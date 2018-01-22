IPL 2018 to begin on April 7 in Mumbai, final on May 27

New Delhi: The 11th season of Indian Premier League will begin on 6th April 2018, confirmed IPL Commissioner Rajiv Shukla on Monday evening.

Shukla said that the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on April 6 in Mumbai while the first match of the new season will be played at the same venue on April 7. The tournament will go on till May 27 and Mumbai, once again will host the final.

“IPL 11 to begin on 6th April 2018 with opening ceremony in Mumbai and first match on 7th April in Mumbai, the final on 27th May will also be in Mumbai,” Shukla said