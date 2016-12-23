Headlines

IOCL, FISHFED ink MoU for low cost diesel to fishermen

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fisheries Department’s FISHFED signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at the Secretariat here on Thursday to provide subsidized diesel for fishing trawlers and boats operated by fishermen in the state.

As per the MoU, fishermen operating trawlers and boats would get 50 paisa subsidy on a litre of diesel. IOCL would open diesel outlets in 13 fishing embankments including Chandrabhaga, Astaranga, Balugaon, Bahabalpur, Kharinasi, Chudamani, Palura, Bhushandapur, Sonepur, Nairi, Sorana, Panchubisa and Talachua.

The proposed 13 embankments would be very close to the fish landing sector so that the fishermen who are picking diesel from far-away places will save on the transportation expenditure.

The deal was agreed in the presence of Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy, FISHFED Director Bijay Ketan Upadhayay.

