INX media case: Karti Chidambaram’s CA remanded to five-day ED custody

Pragativadi News Service
INX Media case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate today arrested S Bhaskararaman, the Chartered Accountant of Karti Chidambaram, in connection with INX Media money laundering case and produced him before a Delhi court, which remanded him for five days for custodial interrogation.

After being arrested from a five-star hotel here, Bhaskararaman was produced before special judge Sunil Rana who accepted the ED’s plea that he has to be quizzed in custody.

The ED told the court that the CA was not cooperating with the probe.

Karti’s name had cropped up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister during the previous UPA regime.

 

