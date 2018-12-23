Intolerance does not exist in India: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: The Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said no one can find a tolerant country like India in the world.

Speaking at an event at a medical college in Lucknow, he said, he does not think the tolerance that exists in India can be found anywhere else in the world.

Rebutting the controversial statement of veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on intolerance in the country, the Home Minister said there is no such hostility in the country.

Singh said it is the beauty of diversity that makes India a prosperous nation. This is the only country in the world where people from various prominent religions co-exist peacefully.

The Home Minister said they have contributed their bit towards making India empowered and self-reliant.