Intex to launch 10 feature phones in 10 weeks

New Delhi: Indian smartphone brand Intex Technologies today announced the launching of an impressive range of 10 feature phones in the next 10 weeks.

According to the maker, the new series with high quality and aggressive pricing reiterates the company’s commitment towards bringing new products to its consumers.

The series includes 10 feature phones in the price range of Rs 745 to Rs 1145. The series is dedicated to the Real India, catering to its aspirations without burning a hole in their pocket.

“Feature phone users will get smart features like Wireless FM Support, Menu in 5 languages, ability to read/write in 23 languages, Battery saver, voice dialer, Data protection, screenshot, peer control, auto-call recorder and LED Torch,” said Intex Technologies Director Nidhi Markandey.

“We have always strived to improve and empower lives of people through feature-rich products and this new range of feature phones is the testimony to our commitment,” she added.

The feature phones are available in various vibrant colors to match the true India.

Specifications:

ECO Series – Eco 102X, Eco 105+, ECO 106X, Eco 107 & 107+, Eco Slimzz, ECO 210x

(1.8-inch) Multi Language Support, Battery:800mAh-1800mAh, Phonebook: 500-2000, Smart Control, Mobile Tracker, Camera & GPRS, Battery Saver, One Key Auto Call recorder, Wireless FM, Dedicated music keys, One Key Screen Shot, Vocal Dialler.

Turbo Series – Turbo 108, Turbo 210+, Turbo G10+, Turbo Slimzz

(2.4-inch) Multi-Language Support, Auto Call Record, Data protection, Vocal Dialler, Wireless FM, One Key Screen-shot, One Key Auto Call Recorder, Smart-Divert, Blacklist/Whitelist, Mobile Tracker, Battery:1000-1700mAh, Phonebook: 1000- 2000, Attractive UI, Expandable memory of 32GB