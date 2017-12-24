Interstate oil theft racket busted, five held in Paradip

Paradip: Paradip police today busted an interstate oil theft racket and arrested five persons after conducting raids at several places in the town.

Two motor boats along with several tools used in the crime were also seized from their possession.

Three of the arrested persons identified as Chandi Burman, Sapan Burman and Bishnu Sarkar hail from Punjab while two others are Nirmal Haldar of Jambu in Kendrapara district and Balaram Das of Balipadia in Jajpur district.

Raids were conducted at several places in the port city following growing complaints of oil theft from Paradip Oil Refinery of IOCL in past few days, said Paradip Additional SP Bishnu Charan Mishra in a press conference.

Two cases at Paradip Marine Police Station and one case at Paradip Police Station have also been lodged in this connection, he added.

The accused were collecting oil by puncturing the Nehru Bangala-Atharabanki stretch of pipeline of IOCL refinery. They had skillfully succeeded in getting access to the pipeline by sailing through Kaudia river. The oil was later being sold out in the markets of other states, he informed.

Police have seized two motor boats, two batteries, pipe cutting machine, and jars of oil from the accused and started investigation into the incident.