Interstate dacoit gang kingpin arrested

Keonjhar: The Joda police in the district here have arrested and court-forwarded one Ashok Kumar Mahakud (31), the mastermind of an inter-State dacoit gang, on Thursday.

Ashok alias Chote or Chotku, a native of Jhumpura, was in the most wanted list of Keonjhar police since 2010 for his alleged involvement in the Rs 40 lakh docoity case of Rugudi in the district. Besides, more than 20 cases were pending in his name at different police stations in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and neighboring district of Jharkhand.

There are also charges of extortion against him. He used to collect money from mines’ owners in name of Maoists.

Earlier, he had been arrested in 2010 in connection with a case in Chaibasa. Recently, his associate Miraz Khan had been arrested by the Champua police.

Barbil SDPO Mukesh Bhamu and Joda PS IIC Sumeet Soren had started a secret plan to nab him. A patrolling team comprising SI PMMR Bisi and 2 other cops caught Ashok near the DAV Public School along the NH-215 while he was coming from Barbil side towards Champua on a motorbike with his associate.

Sources said the two opened fire at the cops when the latter intercepted them. But the police managed to nab the pillion rider, Ashok.

The police have seized a country-made single-shot gun, two mobile phones, cash of Rs 4,200, fourteen SIM cards and a SBI ATM card.