Internet to be available in all gram panchayats by next year

New Delhi: Internet services are expected to be provided to all the gram panchayats by the end of next year.
The net connectivity is being strengthened to promote “less cash economy”, Minister P P Chaudhary said while replying to questions on behalf of Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha who was not present in the House on Wednesday.
Under the second phase of BharatNet project, remaining 1.5 lakh gram panchayats are to be provided connectivity by December 2018, Chaudhary said. This would be done through a mix of underground fibre cables, fibre over power lines, radio and satellite media.
On January 29, 2017, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) has been laid to 76,089 gram panchayats with a total length of 1, 72,257 kilometres. As many as 16,355 gram panchayats have been provided with broadband connectivity.