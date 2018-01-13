International tennis tournament at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: In yet another achievement to its fold, the Kalinga Stadium here is all set to be the venue for the upcoming International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament, the first international tennis competition to be held in Odisha.

The tournament, having a prize amount of $15,000, would be organised from February 23 to March 3 by the Odisha Tennis Association (OTA).

It would have two categories, Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles. While 32 players would be the part of the Singles category, 16 duos would take part in the Doubles category.

Odisha Tennis Association secretary senior IAS officer Madhusudan Padhi said the State would contribute towards infrastructural development of the tennis complex at the Kalinga Stadium for the int’l tournament.