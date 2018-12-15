International Tea Day: Here are some interesting chai trends

Bhubaneswar: If traced back to history, tea-drinking commenced around 750 BC, but the origin of tea in India goes back to the pre-Independence era when the British initiated tea cultivation and consumption in the country to challenge the Chinese monopoly in the tea industry.

After Assam and Darjeeling proved to be successful spots for cultivation, mountainous areas like Kumaon, Dehradun and the Nilgiris were also inspired to do so.

Looking at the current course of the tea industry, while gourmet culture is evolving, Indians still stay intact to their roots with their cup of Chai.

A few interesting Chai tends:

Tandoori Chai

Ever since the tandoor has been introduced as a medium of cooking, it has inspired may cuisines to play with it. In terms of creative tea recipes, a young B.Sc graduate Amol Dilip Rajdeo from Pune had a stroke of genius – to use the tandoor to make tea. India’s first tandoor tea corner in Pune where clay pots also are known as kullhads are preheated in tandoor and again served in a fresh and clean kulhads (red clay teacups) with some smoky flavour.

Green Tea

This one is for all the fitness lover as green tea is known as a popular weight-loss remedy. Matcha is also a type of green tea made by grinding tencha.

Blue Tea

Another one with plenty of health benefits. This cup of tea not only looks vibrant, but the benefit of drinking blue tea is also that it has a lot of antioxidants. It is a good idea to detox the body once in a while with an antioxidant-rich drink like blue pea tea.

Black Tea

Black Tea is stronger in flavour. Black tea is made by fully oxidizing the tea leaves. Large-leaved Assamese plants are mainly used for black tea.

Herbal/Infused Tea

As the name suggests this is prepared with the infusion of various herbs including chamomile, jasmine or mint. These teas are usually consumed for its medicinal properties and calming effect.