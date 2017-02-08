International Radio Fair from Feb 12

Bhubaneswar: Celebrating the World Radio Day, ‘Outreach’ has planned to organise International Radio Fair in the state capital. The event will be held from February 12 to 14 at unit 3 Exhibition ground.

Along with the eminent radio presenter cum Bollywood actor Anu Kapoor many radio stars are slated to join the event. Different international and national radio stations, famous RJs, listeners would also participate in this event. About 1500 old radio sets, gramophone record and many more will be exhibited in this two day event. Operators from Kolkata will show the use and techniques of Ham radio.

Besides, there will be a sand art and a food court for refreshment of visitors during the event.

This year Outreach has introduced National Radio Award 2016. For dedicating the whole life to radio and working for radio Akhil Mittal will get the life time achievement award. The famous programme of Vividh Bharti Mumbai, ‘Jijnasa’ is selected as popular radio programme of the year. Presenter of the program Yunus Khan will receive the award. Anu Kapoor will get the ‘Popular radio presenter of the year’ award. The community radio of Uttar Pradesh ‘Salaam Namaste’ will get the community radio station of the year award. For the best use of radio in public service UNICEF is nominated to get the award.

On the occasion of radio fair, a new internet radio channel www.radiobhubaneswar.com will be launched. The main focus of internet radio is live broadcasting of different programme held in Bhubaneswar.

The two day event would be followed by various cultural programmes including western, classical and folk dance would be performed on every evening with participation of more than 200 artists.